$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,978,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,024. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.