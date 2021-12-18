$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,978,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,024. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

