-$0.62 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.62). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VAPO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

