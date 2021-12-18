-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TCRR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.