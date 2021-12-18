-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TCRR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

