$0.94 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 12,326,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

