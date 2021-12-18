$1.01 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $277,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $311,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

