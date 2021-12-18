$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,500,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

