$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $938.87 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

