$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 204.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $43.14. 2,779,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

