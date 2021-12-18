$1.08 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.23. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 8,673,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

