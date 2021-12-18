$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

