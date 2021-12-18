$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.11. Prologis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 155.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

