-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.31). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DarioHealth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

