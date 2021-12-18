$1.19 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 655,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.