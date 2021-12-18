$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

SON stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

