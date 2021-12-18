$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce sales of $10.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $23.19 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

