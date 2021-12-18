$11.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the highest is $11.24 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $43.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

