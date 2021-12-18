12,970 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

