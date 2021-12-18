$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.