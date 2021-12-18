$16.46 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report sales of $16.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.62 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

