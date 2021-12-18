$170.05 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $170.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.15 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

