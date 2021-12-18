180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.