180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

