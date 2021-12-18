1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of 1Life Healthcare worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

