1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $24.98. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 5,613 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

