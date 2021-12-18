$2.08 EPS Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.94. Methanex posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

MEOH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 389,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

