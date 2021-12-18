$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

