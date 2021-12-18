$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.03 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

