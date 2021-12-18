$214.33 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.84 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.79 million to $900.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $913.58 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.