25,746 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.