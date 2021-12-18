$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $270.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.17 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

