$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $278.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

NYSE CHH opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $153.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

