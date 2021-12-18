$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.24 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.79.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Square by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.17. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

