3,357 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.2% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,250 shares of company stock worth $143,142,805. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

