34,446 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day moving average is $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

