$36.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $36.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.35 billion and the highest is $36.40 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $130.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

