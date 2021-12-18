$36.93 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce $36.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.15 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI opened at $29.59 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

