$375.12 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $375.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.70 million and the highest is $387.75 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $425.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

