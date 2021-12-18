39,225 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Alico at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alico by 15.4% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 32,032 shares of company stock worth $1,118,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

