3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.64 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

