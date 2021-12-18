3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.