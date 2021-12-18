$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

