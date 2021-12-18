40,530 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.42 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

