4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

