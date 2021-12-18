4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBPS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 19,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,639. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.32.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

