51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 15.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in 51job by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

