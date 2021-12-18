51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.90% of 51job worth $151,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 51job by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 51job by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JOBS opened at $47.78 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

