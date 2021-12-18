53,631 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

