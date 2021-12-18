$60.83 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.99 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $362.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $47.97 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,025. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.