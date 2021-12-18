$66.52 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post $66.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.36 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

