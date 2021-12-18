$74.61 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $74.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of INGN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Inogen has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

